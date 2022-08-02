LACONIA — The 4th annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at Laconia City Hall in the parking lot, on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to the public. But bring your cash because there is lots of shopping.
Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children themselves are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.
This event is sponsored by Acton Academy NH, the Acton School of Business, R2 Property Management and Concierge, and Northway Bank, who believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.
Whether an entrepreneur is famous, like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these entrepreneurs are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs, and serve their communities.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded at the Fair in each of the age groups for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”
