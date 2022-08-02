LACONIA — The 4th annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at Laconia City Hall in the parking lot, on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to the public. But bring your cash because there is lots of shopping.

Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children themselves are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.

