LACONIA — Twenty-nine children entrepreneurs showcased their businesses at the 3rd annual NH Children’s Business Fair on Aug. 7th. Over 350 people came to the fair as shoppers. We want to thank everyone who came to support these young business owners and everyone who helped put on this amazing event.
The NH Children’s Business Fair especially would like to thank their sponsors. This event couldn’t happen without their support. Thank you to Acton Academy NH; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains, Xavier Group, and Legacy Properties; Balanced Interiors; Berkshire Hathaway Verani: Snowater Properties; and Summit Solar. Also, to all others who have supported our mission of supporting and inspiring the youth of our communities.
We would like to congratulate our Prize winners:
The Keller Williams Realty Best Presentation Award:
• Tie-Dye My Darling (Nolan VanHoose)
• Sapling Studios (Kendall Chase)
The Snowater Properties Most Creative Award:
• Cool Hydro Dip Store (Kyle Webb)
• Majestic Cosmetics (Bethany Tate)
The Acton Academy Best Business Potential Award:
• I & D Slime-Tastic (Isla and Danica Dow)
• Sapling Studios (Kendall Chase)
