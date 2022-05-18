LACONIA — "Caffeina and the Big Girl," written by New Hampshire author Michael Green and illustrated by local artist Larry Frates, is a picture book about an energetic girl and her tired parents, a herd of dancing goats and a goddess named "Caffeina," and it will be on sale at the Belknap Mill during – and after – the New England Coffee Festival.
The book, published by Give a Salute!, is inspired by Green's daughter, who loves to dance. Frates' illustrations feature a combination of watercolors and brewed coffee.
The New England Coffee Festival takes place May 20 and 21 in downtown Laconia. "Caffeina and the Big Girl" is also available for sale via Amazon.
