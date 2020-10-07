LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction needs the community's help to collect items early for this year’s auction. To keep everyone safe during COVID-19, they’re working to collect items now. The auction has partnered with MI-BOX Moving and Mobile Storage and Meredith Village Savings Bank to hold three collection days at MVSB in Gilford:
Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The auction is accepting new, unused and unwrapped items for the Children’s Auction. At MSVB in Gilford, donors will fill out a form, and leave items with a volunteer. Items like gift cards, electronics, tools, toys, sporting goods, and household items bring the best bids.
With questions, visit ChildrensAuction.com or call 603-527-0999. The auction will take place Dec. 8-11.
