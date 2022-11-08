LACONIA — ’Tis the season to support the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and local businesses are now selling decorative ornaments for in-store display or to take home. The ornaments cost $1, $5 or $10. The ornaments are 4-inch-round card-stock ornaments that customers can write their names on for display at a business or to take home. All proceeds benefit the auction.
The auction will be held this year Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Belknap Marketplace in Belmont.
Ornaments are available at many community partner locations:
Bristol
Cielito's Mexican Restaurant, 50 S. Main St.
Gilford
Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road
Franklin Savings Bank, 11 Sawmill Road
Gilford Country Store, 1934 Lake Shore Road
Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club, 314 Old Lakeshore Road
Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road
H. Salon, 28 Weirs Road
Patricks Pub & Eatery, 18 Weirs Road
The Wine’ing Butcher, 28 Weirs Road
Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls 2, 18 Weirs Road
Fireside Inn & Suites, 17 Harris Shore Road
Laconia
Cafe Deja Vu, 311 Court St.
Case n Keg, 855 Union Ave., Unit 2554
Crazy Gringo, 306 Lakeside Ave.
Defiant Records & Craft Beer, 609 Main St., Units 1 & 2
High Octane, 1072 Watson Road
Laconia Village Bakery, 660 Main St.
LACS Snack Shack, Memorial Park
Looney Bin, 554 Endicott St. N.
Tower Hill, 264 Lakeside Ave.
Water Street Cafe, 141 Water St.
Meredith
Fitness Edge, 169 Daniel Webster Hwy
Harley-Davidson Laconia, 239 Daniel Webster Hwy
Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, 72 Main St.
Middleton Building Supply, 157 Main St.
Nahamsha Gifts, 63 Main St.
The Wine’ing Butcher, 81 Route 25
Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 312 Daniel Webster Hwy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.