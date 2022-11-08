LACONIA — ’Tis the season to support the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and local businesses are now selling decorative ornaments for in-store display or to take home. The ornaments cost $1, $5 or $10. The ornaments are 4-inch-round card-stock ornaments that customers can write their names on for display at a business or to take home. All proceeds benefit the auction.

The auction will be held this year Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Belknap Marketplace in Belmont.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.