LACONIA — Two grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction will give over 600 Lakes Region kids access to services like screenings, meals, mentoring, educational enrichment, physical activity, prevention programming and social and emotional support.
A $35,000 grant to Lakes Region Child Care Services, a division of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, will support early learning for children from six weeks to five years old. Lakes Region Child Care Services offers infant, toddler and preschool developmentally appropriate programs that apply learning standards.
A $25,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region will provide youth development programs to school-aged youth. The Boys & Girls Club emphasizes proven factors, like consistent rules for behavior, interventions to help kids control difficult emotions, high expectations for academic success and healthy peer relationships.
“The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is a fantastic partner. They do so much to nurture the potential of Lakes Region kids and raise the profile of charitable organizations like ours," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire Chief Executive Officer Christopher Emond.
