Laconia Rotary’s Jim Lowell

Laconia Rotary’s Jim Lowell, left, and Paula Ferenc congratulate the 2022 winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s charity motorcycle raffle. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

The raffle is Laconia Rotary’s major fundraiser and raised net proceeds net close to $32,000 — the most money ever raised by the club.

