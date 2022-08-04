LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
The raffle is Laconia Rotary’s major fundraiser and raised net proceeds net close to $32,000 — the most money ever raised by the club.
Rotarian and Bike Raffle Committee Chair, Paula Ferenc, is thrilled with the results of the club’s efforts. “Of course we are delighted that Edward is going home with a new Harley, but the raffle is about so much more than that," Ferenc said. “The true success of this raffle is about the difference it makes right here in the Lakes Region,” Ferenc said. “Our community residents will be made better because we can support the nonprofits that serve them.”
Laconia Rotary typically meets every Thursday at noon at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. All are welcome. Write to LaconiaRotary@gmail.com to let us know you’ll be attending. Visit www.LaconiaRotary.org for more information about the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.