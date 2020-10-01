LACONIA — The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Energy LB Resources, will offer an interactive webinar on Thursday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-noon about energy efficiency. The forum is offered at no charge and will provide information about trends and issues in how energy efficiency is imagined and realized in smart and interconnected facilities. The fourth industrial evolution, Industry 4.0, integrates smart and autonomous systems fueled by data and machine learning. Energy generation, distribution and usage are central elements in this transformation.
“We help companies and businesses of endless variety lower consumption, cut costs, improve operational profitability, and minimize environmental impact. Here in the Lakes Region, we’ve helped Vista Foods and Kellerhaus optimize some of their key systems and reduce cost significantly, with significant maintenance reductions," said founder of Energy LB Laurence Bleicher.
Business owners concerned about energy use and interested in learning ways to improve operations while reducing energy consumption, maintenance expenditures and down time are invited to attend this free presentation. To register, visit LakesRegionChamber.org.
