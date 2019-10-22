CENTER HARBOR — For anyone looking for something fun and educational to do with a toddler or preschooler on Halloween during the day, the library is the place.
Young trick-or-treaters can visit a special Halloween Storytime and song especially for them at the Nichols Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. until noon. Costumes are welcome, and the event is free.
The Nichols Memorial Library is at 35 Plymouth St. For additional information, call 603-253-6950 or email ch_library@metrocast.net.
