NEW YORK — The U.S. Census Bureau is currently accepting applications for temporary field positions for the 2020 Census in every county of New Hampshire, and office positions in the Concord area.
The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers by completing a single application. Opportunities are available in the entire state and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Jobs openings:
- Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
- Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
- Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
- Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers, or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
- Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home such as in the evening and on weekends.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area. Applications will remain active and able to be updated throughout the hiring period. For more information, call 855-JOB-2020 and select option three. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.
