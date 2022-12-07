LACONIA — Aniko Geladze and Noelle Beaudin present A Celtic Christmas at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia. The concert features fiddle and piano music from Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Tickets are $20. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling the church at 603-524–6488. The church is located at 172 Pleasant St. Light refreshments will be available. There will also be a Cookie Walk fundraiser where you can fill a box with cookies by choosing from a delicious assortment of homemade cookies.
Aniko Geladze is a concertmaster and soloist from Russia. She has collaborated with major orchestras and musicians from many parts of the world, including Russia, Europe and Asia. Aniko studied at Royal College of Music (London) and participated in yearly concert tours in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan and Hong Kong. She is better known as the soloist for VSSO recordings, including “The Song of Triumphant Love” by M. Nosyrev, the video CD Roman and the Voronezh State Philharmonic Orchestra — Live in Concert ‘99, and Opera Highlights produced by Chi Mei Fine Art Ltd. Aniko has led quartets, and participated in the Chamber Orchestra Camara Rusa, and served under the direction of Mstislav Rostropovich, Vladimir Verbitsky, Mak KaLok, and Alexander Walker. Aniko is currently member of the Nashua Chamber Orchestra and the Portsmouth Symphony and performing with the University of New Hampshire Music Department, Portsmouth Pro Musica, and The New Hampshire Philharmonic.
Noelle Beaudin (piano and hurdy-gurdy) performs regularly with Aniko. They provide a highly entertaining and eclectic mix of traditional, Celtic, Quebecois, and modern fiddle and piano music. Noelle studied piano performance and composition at the Boston Conservatory of Music and performed frequently in the Boston area before moving to France and the UK. She now has a very busy studio and music summer camp in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and enjoys performing throughout New England as a soloist or accompanist. She and her husband have been featured performers at the Concord Auditorium for the Walker Lecture Series. She is also a hurdy-gurdy player and you can see her new American hurdy-gurdy music on deathbygurdy.com.
