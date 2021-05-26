MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds welcomes the public back to the historic estate beginning Saturday, May 29. The Castle will offer traditional mansion tours as well as a variety of programs for all interests. Café in the Clouds will be open again this year, offering a lunch menu, adult beverages, and ice cream with outdoor seating in the scenic meadows near Shannon Pond. Visitors can also enjoy access to more than 28 miles of hiking trails throughout the Ossipee Mountains — some of which include waterfalls and vistas — owned and managed by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.
It is the Castle’s tradition to begin each season with Moultonborough Appreciation Day to show thanks for the gracious community that provides year-round support to its non-profit mission. On opening day, Moultonborough residents receive free admission to tour the Lucknow mansion with proof of residency and photo ID. “We’re very excited to welcome the public back for another season here at the Castle” says Executive Director Charles Clark, “Additionally, as the labor market improves and we are able to hire the necessary staff, we will begin to offer lunch service on the terrace of the Carriage House restaurant.”
An exact date for the opening of the restaurant for lunch has not yet been set, but reservations are now available for the popular Music Night dinners. There are also many ways to explore the Castle this year, with a diverse calendar of programs scheduled that include new opportunities like Coffee at the Castle, Morning Yoga and Landscape Tours, along with returning favorites like Family Fun Day, Castle After Hours, and Solar Gazing.
After a successful fall Car Show last year, the Castle has planned the 2021 show, sponsored by Christopher P. Williams Architects, PLLC, to be held on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. taking place amidst the changing foliage.
The annual Beer & Chili Festival has also changed seasons, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., featuring local Lakes Region restaurants and breweries.
Brand new this year is Concerts in the Clouds, presented by Great Waters. This series of live, outdoor entertainment is the result of a special, long-term non-profit partnership between Great Waters and Castle Preservation Society. This 2021 season of Great Waters entertainment will be held in a tent in the meadow at Castle in the Clouds, and includes five musical performances, a comedy night and a free folk festival. Tickets to Concerts in the Clouds are limited and are on sale now at greatwaters.org.
The Castle will continue to follow similar safety protocols at the start of this season as they did in 2020, with timed entry into the mansion, limited capacity inside buildings and on the trolleys, face coverings required while indoors, and enhanced cleaning procedures. Procedures are subject to change and certain restrictions and safety recommendations will lift as the pandemic continues to resolve.
The Castle team encourages all those who plan to visit to view the most current COVID-19 policies and procedures at castleintheclouds.org prior to visiting. One change that will remain for the entire 2021 season is entry to the property. The regular entry along the historic estate road will be closed to vehicles once again this season, but accessible to the public as a hiking trail — all guests should enter the property through the Ossipee Park Road entrance.
For more information about the Castle and to plan your visit, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
