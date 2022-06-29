MEREDITH — Local artist, Carola Davis, will be exhibiting her hand marbled silk scarves & paper collection at The Galleries at 30 Main on Saturday, July 2 through the 4th. Her show is called “Silk Roads: Traditional Hand Marbled Silk & Paper” and will be located on the patio next to the gallery.
“Marbling is the centuries old art form of floating paint on a thickened water bath creating designs and unique patterns using special tools. The silk and paper are dipped into the bath creating a permanent transfer print. The marbled scarves are all 100% luxurious soft silks including Habotai, Crepe de Chine, Charmeuse, Chiffon, and Silk Satin that blend texture, weight, and colors to please the senses. Marbled paper is fashioned into notebooks, cards, bookmarks, and miniature books that draw the eye into intricate designs,” Davis explains.
The Galleries at 30 Main is located at 30 Main Street and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesday’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.