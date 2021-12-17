LACONIA — Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, was honored by NH Business Review as one of the most influential real estate leaders in the state in the second bi-annual New Hampshire 200 List. The New Hampshire 200 is the product of a year-long research initiative by the editors of NH Business Review, resulting in an insightful and engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries. NH Business Review celebrated the New Hampshire 200 during a reception on Dec. 9, and published a New Hampshire 200 book detailing the accomplishments of the recipients.
“Of course, I feel honored to be included in the New Hampshire 200,” said Lorentz. “But I really want to share this recognition with our staff and board at LRCD. They teach me and inspire me every day. I am lucky to work with such an amazing group of people.”
After a brief career in foreign policy, Lorentz pivoted to local community and economic development during her Master’s program. She worked as a consultant in upstate New York for several years before moving back to New Hampshire in 2011 to be the executive director at Belknap Economic Development Council. In 2014, Governor Hassan appointed Lorentz to be director of the Division of Economic Development at the Department of Resources and Economic Development, where the focus was on workforce development. Lorentz saw housing as a big piece of the workforce puzzle. That is what attracted her to her current position at LRCD, which develops affordable housing throughout the Lakes Region.
“We are pleased to announce this year’s New Hampshire 200 list, which spotlights a truly remarkable group of individuals leading the Granite State in their respective industries,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “This list has been months in the making and has involved extensive research, interviews, and communication with our contacts in regional business circles. We are pleased to provide the people of New Hampshire this inspiring look at the individuals who are making an immeasurable positive impact on the state, and to honor Carmen in our 2021 New Hampshire 200.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.