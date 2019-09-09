LACONIA — Carey House is looking for people interested in volunteering their time. Volunteer opportunities include at the Carey House front desk, with the Salvation Army cooking, cleaning, an d serving lunch to the community, and at the Salvation Army Store sorting, pricing, organizing donations, and helping unload goods delivered. There is no required minimum number of hours or length of commitment, all that is required is a desire to help others. Those interested should call 603-528-8086 and ask for Paula.
