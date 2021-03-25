GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, Gilford Public Library and Gilford Youth Center are co-sponsoring a combination egg hunt and Story Walk on Saturday, April 3. This program will take place on the Nature Trail located behind the Gilford Elementary School with assigned groups beginning at 10 a.m. This program is open to all Gilford children through the 4th grade and participants must be accompanied by parent throughout the walk. Participants and parents must wear a face mask for the duration of the event. All participants must pre-register no later than Wednesday, March 31. Space is limited and participants will be assigned a specific time slot when they register.
For more information or to register your child(ren), please call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
