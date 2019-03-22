BRISTOL — 2019 is the bicentennial year for the Town of Bristol, and the Bicentennial Steering Committee has been making plans to honor and celebrate Bristol’s heritage and history.
The committee has appreciated the generous response from the business community, as many local businesses have come forward to support the festivities through sponsorships.
On Sunday, March 24, join the Bicentennial Committee in welcoming these sponsors and their stories with a casual event at the Minot-Sleeper Library from 2-4 p.m. There will be light refreshments, and guests are encouraged to share stories of their family or business history in the Bristol area.
Legacy Sponsors are Bristol Eagle Scouts honored by the Wilson Family, Bristol Rotary Club, Freudenberg – NOK, The Homestead Restaurant & Tavern, Morrison Construction, the Newfound Landing, R.P. Williams & Sons, Shackett’s Store and West Shore Marine.
Heritage Sponsors are Emmons Funeral Home, The Home Town Voice and Michael Sharp Enterprises.
Celebratory Sponsors are Andy & Sons Plumbing & Heating, Cardigan Country Store & Orchard Bistro, Central Land Surveying Inc., Dead River Company, Elizabeth A. Seeler, CPA, Gilly’s Restaurant, Newfound Area Nursing Association, Old Mill Properties, the Tapply-Thompson Community Center and UBS Financial Services, Inc.
This event is free and open to the public. More details about this and other events can be found by visiting www.townofbristolnh.org. Stay up to date by following the Bicentennial Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/bristolbicentennial.
The Committee can be reached by email at bristol200@townofbristolnh.org, or by phone at 603-744-3354, ext. 136.
