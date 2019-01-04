BRISTOL — In honor of the town's 200th birthday, the Bristol Historical Society is embarking on a project to tell the history of Bristol’s houses. This is not to be limited to the grand houses that still grace the streets, but also to include houses rarely passed on the outer fringes of town limits, as well as smaller homes on side streets.
The historical society invites everyone to share any information about houses they are familiar with. The historical society is interested in the year it was built and who may have lived there. Photos, history and interesting facts will enhance the presentation.
Citizens can learn more about theirs houses by researching deeds through the Grafton County Registry of Deeds by visiting www.nhdeeds.com/grafton.
In the spring, a program will be presented based on the information gathered. Town residents will be invited to share their information, or it may be shared by presenters from the historical society.
To assist the historical society in collecting this information, email lucillekeegan1@gmail.com, or call 603-744-2751.
