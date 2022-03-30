BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol Community Events Committee is made up of members of the community, non-profit organizations, and town staff, who collaboratively work together to provide events for the Town of Bristol residents and guests to enjoy each year.
The Events Committee makes great efforts to partner with area organizations, other departments, committees, and businesses to bring the best possible events and outcomes for the community. They rely heavily on these partnerships and on volunteers to make this happen. The committee typically meets once a month to work on events in general, but volunteers are always welcome — and needed — to help with a singular event or program.
If you are interested in bringing your talents to the committee, attend an “Informational Meeting” on Monday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bristol Town Office. Childcare will be provided at the TTCC by the Teen Council but MUST be reserved in advance by calling 603-744-2713.
Following are just some of the activities planned and coordinated by the Events Committee:
• Summer Concert Series — now in its 13th year.
• Mud Season Mixer
• The traditional 4th of July Parade
• Outdoor family movies in Kelley Park
• “National Night Out” held in conjunction with the Bristol Fire and Police Departments
• “Dancing Under the Stars” in collaboration with Voices Against Violence
• Bristol Old Home Day
• Scarecrows in the Square in conjunction with the Decorating Committee
• Halloween Costume Parade
• Trunk-or-Treat
• Annual Town Tree Lighting
• Holiday Decorating Contest
• Facebook Contests
• Scavenger Hunts
If you cannot attend on April 11, or would like more information about the committee, call the Town Offices 603-744-3354 X136 or email: bristolevents@townofbristolnh.org.
