ASHLAND — Got Lunch – Ashland and Holderness is sponsoring Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9 at the Common Man Restaurant in Ashland from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meet for a delicious breakfast buffet, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, and raffles for many beautiful baskets and other items. The charge is $9 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Bring a jar of peanut butter or jelly for a special raffle of Common Man Store items. Join in for the fun, and support the cause of Got Lunch – Ashland and Holderness.
