GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation and the Gilford Youth Center are co-sponsoring their Annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on the morning of Saturday, April 20. The breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. in the fellowship hall at Gilford Community Church. Community members are invited to a pancake breakfast along with a coloring contest, door prizes and pictures with the Easter bunny. Parents are encourages to bring a camera. The cost for breakfast is $4 for children and $6 for adults.
For more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.