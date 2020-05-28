MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross needs blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the blood donor skill on an Amazon Echo device.
Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow high standards of safety and infection control. Additional precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff, have been implemented to ensure the health of all in attendance. Donors should schedule appointments and will be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Belknap County
Laconia
June 3: Leavitt Park House, 1-6 p.m., 334 Elm St.
June 11: Leavitt Park House, 1-6 p.m., 334 Elm St.
June 12: The Wellness Complex, noon-5 p.m., 827 N. Main St.
Meredith
June 5: St. Charles Borromeo Church, noon-6 p.m., Route 25
Tilton
June 4: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 2-7 p.m., 120 Laconia Road
June 5: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, noon-5 p.m., 120 Laconia Road
June 6: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120 Laconia Road
June 12: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120 Laconia Road
Carroll County
Wolfeboro
June 3: Brewster Academy, noon-5:30 p.m., 41 Academy Drive
June 15: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 388 N. Main St.
Grafton County
Plymouth
June 5: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, noon-5 p.m., 354 Fairgrounds Road
