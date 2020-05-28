MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross needs blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the blood donor skill on an Amazon Echo device.

Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow high standards of safety and infection control. Additional precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff, have been implemented to ensure the health of all in attendance. Donors should schedule appointments and will be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Belknap County

Laconia

June 3: Leavitt Park House, 1-6 p.m., 334 Elm St.

June 11: Leavitt Park House, 1-6 p.m., 334 Elm St.

June 12: The Wellness Complex, noon-5 p.m., 827 N. Main St.

Meredith

June 5: St. Charles Borromeo Church, noon-6 p.m., Route 25

Tilton

June 4: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 2-7 p.m., 120 Laconia Road

June 5: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, noon-5 p.m., 120 Laconia Road

June 6: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120 Laconia Road

June 12: Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120 Laconia Road

Carroll County

Wolfeboro

June 3: Brewster Academy, noon-5:30 p.m., 41 Academy Drive

June 15: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 388 N. Main St.

Grafton County

Plymouth

June 5: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, noon-5 p.m., 354 Fairgrounds Road

