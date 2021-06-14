LACONIA — This Tuesday on WMUR Channel 9 the Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will be featured on New Hampshire Chronicle.
The Exchange serves the needs of individuals and families with low-cost refurbished bicycles.
Since their first year they have provided over 850 bicycles to those in need.
Hours of operation are Tuesdays 4-5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Exchange is located at 97 New Salem Street, opposite the Isiah Cafe.
The Exchange has a good supply of refurbished bicycles available for sale, with the main focus to provide low-cost bicycles to those in need. Anyone who looking for a good used bike is welcome to purchase as well.
Accepting only mountain and hybrid road bikes at this time.
We are an all volunteer organization and anyone interested in joining us can stop reply by email at labe2014@yahoo.com our web site is http://www.labe.bike
