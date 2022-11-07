GILFORD — “A Soldier's Mother Tells Her Story” will be presented at the Gilford Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. As we remember and honor our veterans on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, may we also remember those who fought so that we would remain a united United States of America.

Speaking as Betsy Phelps, the mother of a Union soldier from Amherst, New Hampshire, who died heroically at the Battle of Gettysburg, Sharon Wood offers an informative and sensitive reflection on that sacrifice from a mother's perspective. Wood blends the Phelps boy's story with those of other men who left their New Hampshire homes to fight for the Union cause and of the families who supported them on the home front.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.