MEREDITH — David Lockwood has teamed up with the Woodward family to produce a holiday CD, "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" and to showcase the reinvented favorites at a live benefit concert to support the work of a local nonprofit.
Brint Woodward is a local business person well-known to those in the Plymouth community. He has many talents, a keen intellect, and loves engaging everyone he meets in conversation, especially his customers and colleagues at The Readery in Plymouth.
David Lockwood performs live in concert in a one-of-a-kind listening experience at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery and Deli on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. General admission includes admittance into the concert, a complimentary charcuterie buffet, and a take-home CD of "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols." A cash bar option will be available during the event. For those unable to attend the concert but still wish to support the cause, CDs can be purchased online beginning Dec. 4.
Ticket sales, CD sales, and event donations benefit Brint’s favorite nonprofit, Lakes Region Community Services.
Tickets for The Holiday Benefit Concert are on sale now through Friday, Dec. 2. Seats are limited - only 50 will be sold. Visit lrcs.org/giving/fundraisers/ to purchase event tickets. For additional information, email giving@lrcs.org or call 603-524-8811.
