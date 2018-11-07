BELMONT — For the 12th season, the Belmont High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America will be holding their annual Holiday Fair at Belmont High School. The fair will take place Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
"It is always an exciting time of year for us," said Zach Ennis, Belmont High's FBLA president. The event is entirely organized and run by the FBLA students, with oversight from their advisor Jeff Malcolm, a teacher at Belmont High School. The fair allows students to have a hands-on approach to all segments of the even, from advertising and marketing, to communications with vendors and community outreach.
The event is not just a fundraiser for the FBLA students at Belmont High, as many other school groups gather together on this day to be part of the festivities. "This year we have a half dozen of our school classes and groups helping us and providing food and raffle opportunities," said Kat Annis, a senior FBLA member and part of the marketing committee for the event. "This year we will also have Irwin Auto joining us with their 'Ford Drive For Your School Event' as well as our yearly spot for Mix 94.1 supporting their 'Cash-N-Cans' drive."
Breakfast will be available courtesy of the Class of 2021, as well as lunch and a great assortment of holiday treats. The Holiday Fair typically has 100 vendors participate, and 1,500 people attend throughout the day. "It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season, and it allows us to use some of our profits and give back to our community through donations to local non-profits," said Malcolm. The event is Nov. 10, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
