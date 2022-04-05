LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will host a live and virtual lecture on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:45 p.m. “Designing Art Quilts from Your Photographs” will be presented by New Hampshire fiber artist and art quilter Michele O’Neil Kincaid.
“I love using photos of nature and scenery to create one-of-a-kind art quilts. Come see how I begin, from inspiration to the completed piece. I will walk you through the process of using a photo, creating your design, enlarging an image, and building your art quilt. There is a short slide show and in person quilts to inspire and study,” said Kincaid.
Kincaid will lead an in-person workshop on Thursday, April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., where participants will design their own poppies quilt. The workshop will include machine applique, free form machine piecing for the background, free motion machine quilting and hand beading. Participants choose the colors.
The Guild is offering the lecture and workshop to the public at the Belknap Mill. Non-guild members may register for the lecture at info@bmqg.org and indicate if attending in person or on Zoom.
To register, visit forms.gle/nTL94VuTK3n32q8n6. Send payment by check to BMQG, P.O. Box 6174, Laconia, NH, 03247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.