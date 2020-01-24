LACONIA — The Belknap Mill is excited to announce the return of their book club on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., at the Belknap Mill. The first book to be read and discussed is “Etched in Granite,” Book One of a historical fiction series, written by Mj Pettengill.
The story takes place in Ossipee in 1872, and was inspired by the author’s discovery of a county pauper cemetery there. “This book would not have been possible without the paupers buried anonymously beneath 298 numbered granite stones. They beckoned me to look beyond the numbers,” she writes in the book’s Acknowledgement. “The sum and substance of their lives is an integral part of the fabric of our complex social history. We can learn from them.”To kick-off this year’s first book choice, we encourage you to join us to enjoy a special visit from Mj Pettengill. She will share her inspiration for writing “Etched in Granite,” answer any preliminary questions, and will also be available for signings. Her book can be purchased at this event, and copies are also available at The Belknap Mill and Annie’s Book Stop in Laconia. The book may also be available to borrow from the library.
The books to be read/discussed this year will be the first books in series based in NH and/or written by a NH author. Catherine Waldron, fiction author and owner of Give a Salute!, a publishing business located in the Belknap Mill, will be leading the meetings. They will be held on the last Wednesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Belknap Mill. Participation is free, with the exception that all participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of the book being featured.
Pre Registration for the Belknap Mill Book Club is not required, but appreciated. To do so, call Catherine at 527-8210.
