LACONIA — Belknap House and Huckins Farm have shared that Nancy Reid held the winning ticket at the Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser on Sept. 20. During the fundraiser, two cows from Huckins Farm, Apple and Akela, occupied the gridded pasture, and after 50 minutes, another cow named Pumpkin Pie took the field. Within 15 minutes, Pumpkin Pie selected the winning square, in row six, column 11, at 2:38 p.m.
The gridded pasture had 250 squares, with one ticket for each one. Twenty-two spectators gathered to watch the festivities. Three independent judges verified the row and column number containing the cow pie.
The winning ticket, 181, belonged to Reid. She purchased her ticket from a staff member at Belknap House. She donated her winnings back to Belknap House. Belknap House raised $5,000 from the event. The shelter is open year-round, and currently has five families residing there.
Sponsor Huckins Farm provided the cows and pasture for the event.
For more information about Belknap House and volunteering, call 603-527-8097 or visit belknaphouse.org.
