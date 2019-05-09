GILFORD — Lisa Morin, the Belknap County Conservation District program manager, will be the speaker at the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association Italian Night Dinner on May 16. The event will be held at the club house on Lily Pond Road, with doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. A variety of Italian dishes will be served as well as garlic bread and dessert, water and soda. Admission is open to all club members and the community. The cost is $15.
Morin’s topic will be Restoring Stream Habitat. She will also share information on the conservation district’s mission, recent projects, upcoming projects, and opportunities for attendees to participate as volunteers for the upcoming season’s efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.