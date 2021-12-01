The Belknap County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8 starting promptly at 6:30 p.m., in the Gilford Public Library downstairs meeting room.
The guest speaker will be Howard Kaloogian, Esq. — former California assemblyman, now a NH resident and a national representative of Hillsdale College
Guest speakers at the meetings are always scheduled for 7 p.m. and their speeches are usually followed by an Q & A session. The meetings end promptly at 8:30 p.m.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney has been invited for a Q&A, but his attendance is not yet confirmed.
The meetings are open to all registered Republicans in Belknap County and surrounding areas, as well as persons registered as Undeclared but who generally support Republican platform principles and candidates.
For further information, contact any of the following members of the Executive Committee of the Belknap County Republican Committee: Chair- Norm Silber 603-293-0565; email: njs@silbersnh.com; Vice Chair Rev. Paul Terry 401-648-1607; email: revpaul51@verizon.net; Secretary Priscilla Bean 603-455-6115; email: froggytouttaint@aol.com; Treasurer Dr. David Strang 603-520-0435; email: davidstrangmd@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.