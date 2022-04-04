For the first time, the Belknap County Conservation District is offering its annual trout sale fundraiser both online and by mail. Visit belknapccd.org/live-trout-sale to select rainbow or brook trout in 6-8 inch or 10-12 inch size and purchase online. Fish food is also available for purchase.
These fish are raised in a New Hampshire hatchery and are disease free. By ordering this spring trout can adjust to a pond over the summer, and grow to become a tasty feast for the family. Some general guidelines for stocking a pond:
• A ¼ acre pond with a depth of 8 feet that is full all summer with fresh water may support 100 fish.
• Brook trout need cold water, approximately 45° to 60° F.
• Rainbow trout tolerate warmer temperatures.
• Best pH range is 6 to 9 (brook trout OK at lower end of range, rainbow okay at higher end of range.
• The cleaner the water the better.
• Use of floating trout feed is recommended, especially for newer ponds.
• New ponds should not be stocked until 1 year after construction.
• Mixing of rainbow and brook trout is not recommended.
• Place a screen at the pond’s outlet to prevent trout from escaping.
With questions or for a hardcopy of the fundraiser information, contact Lisa Morin, BCCD program coordinator, at 603-527-5880 or belknapconservation@gmail.com.
The 6-8 inch size trout will be ready for pickup on Sunday, May 1 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Picnic Rock Farm, 85 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith. The 10-12 inch size trout will be delivered sometime in later April or early May.
This annual sale is a fundraiser for BCCD and purchases go toward support of local conservation efforts in Belknap County. All programs and services are offered without discrimination.
