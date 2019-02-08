LACONIA — The Belknap County Conservation District has many plants for sale during its 2019 Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale. There are blueberry bushes, fruit trees, strawberry plants, raspberry canes, asparagus, shallots, and many other plants for sale that bear fruit enjoyed by wildlife and people alike.
Many of the plants offered also provide landscaping in fall and winter, like blueberry bushes that turn crimson or burgundy in the fall, and are recommended as a substitute for Burning Bush, an invasive species. There are also shade trees, Christmas evergreens, and flowers.
Most of the plants offered will be bare-root and in a dormant state, and others will be in pots. BCCD recommends that customers order their plants by Feb. 28, but orders will be accepted after this deadline while supplies last. Plants and trout will be ready for pickup the last weekend in April.
This annual sale is a fundraiser for BCCD with purchases supporting the local conservation efforts in Belknap County.
To view a full selection of plants, visit www.belknapccd.org. For more information, contact Lisa Morin, BCCD program coordinator, at 603-527-5880 or lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net.
All programs and services are offered without discrimination.
