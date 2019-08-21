BARNSTEAD — Belknap County Veterans can visit the Barnstead Farmers Market every Saturday in September, from 9 a.m.-noon, to receive $20 in vouchers to shop the market. Fresh vegetables, meats, bread, jams, and jellies. All military can check in at the vouchers tent to show identification to receive their voucher. Vouchers will be offered every Saturday in September until funds run out. The market is located at 96 Maple St. at the corner of Route. 28. For more information, call Lori Mahar at 603-269-2329.
Visit vouchersforveterans.org to make a secure, tax-deductible donation or send a check with Belknap County in the memo line to Vouchers for Veterans, P.O. Box 42, Rochester, NH 03866-0042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.