BARNSTEAD — The Barnstead Farmers Market is growing and needs new leaders, from Barnstead, Alton, Pittsfield, Gilmanton, and the surrounding area.
The market is seeking a new leader or leaders, with organizational skills, time to manage, ability to delegate, computer skills and drive. Knowledge of and passion for the farming industry, or background experience in the farming or agriculture industry is desired.
The market, a nonprofit, has over 15 farm and local business memberships. The market wants to move to a new location, offer a store in the summer months, and more variety.
The board is seeking individuals who are motivated to help. Interested people should contact Lori Mahar, outgoing president, at 603-269-2329 or lorimahar@tds.net. Visit www.barnsteadfarmersmarket.club for more information about the market.
