BELMONT — The Belmont Historical Society will be hosting a program of traditional songs, rich in local history and a sense of place — past to present on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with Folklorist Jeff Warner. The program will be held at the Belmont Mill located at 14 Mill St.
Jeff Warner accompanies his songs on concertina, banjo, guitar, and several pocket instruments, such as bones and spoons. He is a Folklorist and Community Scholar for the New Hampshire Council on the Arts and was a 2007 State Arts Council Fellow. He resides in Portsmouth NH, and has toured nationally for the Smithsonian Institution and has recorded for Flying Fish, Rounder Records and other labels.
The Mill is handicapped accessible and light refreshments will be provided. Enter from the rear of the building where the elevator is located and go to the Penstock Room on the 4th floor.
For additional information or directions contact Chris Fogg at 603-524-8268.
