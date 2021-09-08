CANTERBURY — Aurea Ensemble will perform on the Meeting House Green in Canterbury Shaker Village on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Aurea Ensemble describes their musical alchemy as an imaginative blend of an outstanding string ensemble with spoken word and the vivid voice of the harmonica. They will perform Of Nature Composed, which combines works the composers John Luther Adams, Charles Griffes, John Cage, Lou Harrison, and Charles Ives and the poetry of Mary Oliver and Galway Kinnell. A complement to the Shaker ethos, it explores the sanctity of our environment, the arts, science, and the humanities.
All concerts will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green. Donations suggested per person for each performance. Bring a picnic, bring a chair, and enjoy a series of concerts on the green.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather, but there will be a rain location. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date. Email: info@shakers.org for any questions, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury, just south of Laconia and north of Concord, NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.