PLYMOUTH — With the new year approaching, the Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will soon hold auditions for its upcoming 2023 production of "Guys and Dolls." Considered by many musical theatre lovers to be the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" ran for 1,200 performances when it first opened on Broadway in 1950. Auditions for ETC’s production of "Guys and Dolls" will be held beginning Sunday, Oct. 30, at the PSU Chapel (formerly the Church of the Holy Spirit) 170 Main Street, as follows:
Sunday, Oct. 30:
Open calls for young people ages 8–12, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
High school-age and adult scheduled auditions, 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31:
High school-age and adult scheduled auditions, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
High school and adult scheduled auditions, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov.2:
Call-backs (if necessary), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to be back for another wonderful ETC season, and we invite local actors, singers and dancers of all ages to the upcoming auditions,” said Trish Lindberg, producing artistic director, Educational Theatre Collaborative. “ETC is about community, and its magic comes from assembling a diverse group of cast members and creative team members to bring productions such as Guys and Dolls, to life for New Hampshire audiences. ETC exists because of the generosity of Alex Ray and the Common Man Family of Restaurants and the support of Plymouth State University. We are very grateful to all who help make the magic happen each January.”
Based on the book written by Lo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls is a fast-moving musical fable with a cast of lively and iconic characters. With locations ranging from Times Square in New York City to Havana, Cuba, a young man with a love for gambling must choose between money and the woman of his dreams. This celebrated musical will capture the hearts of many with its many contagious songs, including “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “Luck Be A Lady.”
High school students and adults who wish to audition for Guys and Dolls must schedule their audition in advance and are encouraged to prepare and bring a piece of music with them. Young people ages 8-12 do not need to pre-schedule auditions or prepare material for their audition. Piano accompaniment will be available.
For more information about "Guys and Dolls" auditions, visit campus.plymouth.edu/etc/ or contact Trish Lindberg, ETC artistic director at plindber@plymouth.edu. To schedule an audition time for a high school student or an adult, contact Pam Irish at 603-535-2647.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.