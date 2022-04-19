LACONIA — Attorney Rodney Dyer (retired), previously of Wescott Law, was awarded the 2021 Nixon-Zachos Award at the New Hampshire Bar Foundation’s Annual Dinner held at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford on April 12. The annual event was attended by a number of leaders in the New Hampshire Bar as well as State and Federal judiciary, including the NH Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and the Honorable Joseph LaPlante of the NH Federal District Court.
Created in 2016 by the NH Bar Foundation, the Nixon-Zachos Award honors a New Hampshire attorney whose contributions to their community, and the state at large, have had a profound impact. To be nominated, one must be an active member of the NH Bar Foundation and the NH Bar Association and have a record of significant contributions to their community and profession.
Recipients of the Nixon-Zachos Award exemplify the important role lawyers play — not only in their practices but in the community — as volunteers, leaders and as elected officials.
Attorney Rodney Dyer is certainly no exception to the rule having served two terms as Mayor of Laconia and also as Chair of the Laconia School Board. Rod is a co-founder of the Lakes Business Group and of Lakes Region Community Health and Hospice. He is also a member of the Laconia/Gilford Economic Development Authority, and is the Gilford Representative on the Joint Board of Commissioners of the Lakes Business Park. Dyer serves on the Board of Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire, has volunteered around the region with the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club, and has received outstanding community service awards from the Belknap Mill Society and the Greater Laconia Chamber of Commerce. Dyer served as Chairman of Laconia Savings Bank (now Bank of New Hampshire) for six years. He is also past president of the Belknap County Bar Association and a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
"Rod is most deserving of this Award", states Allison Ambrose, co-managing partner at the farm. "The staff and attorneys at the firm take pride in giving back to our community, following the path that Rod paved.”
Professionally, Dyer has played a major role in real estate and condominium development in central New Hampshire for more than thirty-five years. Dyer’s experience includes all types of residential and commercial development, zoning and planning, condominiums, shopping centers, business and corporate representation and commercial transactions. He retired in 2021 and resides in Laconia with his wife, Gail.
