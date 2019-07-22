MEREDITH — Jong-Yoon Kim will teach the unique art of Asian stab bookbinding at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Wednesday, July 24.
The class will include various techniques of stab binding, the method of bookbinding that the Chinese, Koreans, Japanese, and Vietnamese used before adopting the modern codex form.
The class will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuition is $40 per student, with no additional materials fee. Students should bring a cork-back metal ruler. Space is limited to eight students and pre-registration is required by calling 603-279-7920 or stoppinh by the gallery, located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
