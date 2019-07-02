ASHLAND — The Friends of the Ashland Town Library will hold their Summer Book Sale by donation under a tent on the library grounds from 9 a.m.-2
p.m., rain or shine, on Saturday, July 6. Customers may make a donation in any amount they think is reasonable for the books, audiobooks and videos. Donations are used by the Friends to support and improve the Ashland Town Library. The Friends purchase books, videos, furniture, equipment and supplies, as well as fund programs and special projects for the library. The Friends' main source of income are the annual two book sales. The event will also include two raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and the raffle of a birdhouse modeled on the Squam River Covered Bridge. The Ashland Town Library is located at 41 Main St., at the intersection of Routes 3 and 25 with Route 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.