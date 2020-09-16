ASHLAND — After months of empty classrooms and hallways, Ashland Elementary School staff recently welcomed students back for a new school year. Students and families were greeted by signs announcing this year’s school-wide theme, "Back To the Future — Learning In A New World." The new world of learning now includes social distancing markers, masks and frequent hand sanitizing. Associate Principal Kelly Avery said, “I am very pleased with how well the students have done as they face these new classroom challenges. They want to be back at school and are doing their part to keep themselves and their classmates safe.”
Classroom teachers have incorporated outdoor learning opportunities along with frequent mask breaks to help students adjust to new requirements. Bus routes were adjusted to accommodate new seating limitations. Families who chose remote learning are set up with the technology and materials they need to support students at home.
"Veggie Art Girl" Stacey Lucas created hand-painted welcome back and theme signs, Deb Perdue of Elaine Hughes Realty provided bottles of hand sanitizer, and Renee Liebert and her crew from Joyful Earth Gardening worked on landscaping at the front of the building to help prepare for the first day.
