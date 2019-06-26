ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School middle tier students designed Project Week activities that demonstrate how teenagers can make a difference in the lives of others. Working in teams, the students identified five world problems and designed activities to combat these issues.
The Plastic Police created a program explaining how plastic has a negative impact on the environment, and challenging students in other schools to take the Plastic Challenge to reduce the amount of plastic used daily. The goal is to minimize the amount of plastic used in the community, reducing the plastic that pollutes the oceans.
The Animal Enthusiast Society advocates for animals. Members of this team volunteered at the Squam Lakes Science Center and New Hampshire Humane Society. They also raised money to sponsor animals at the science center.
The Water Warriors focused on the importance of clean water. Students examined the drinking water concerns of countries around the world, the U.S., and the state. The Water Warriors presented their findings to several local schools. They raised funds for Water Project, an organization dedicated to making clean water accessible for all.
The Ashland Equality Squad is fostering acceptance and empathy. Their mission is to negate hate through intentional acts of kindness, building connections, and increasing empathy throughout the school and greater community. The We Don’t Say poster campaign and 'From Africa to Ashland' documentary were created to promote equality and understanding.
Team Hope is on a mission to help those experiencing homelessness by spreading awareness, volunteering, and building a shelter. Working with local contractors, they built a Tiny House, which will be donated to a local shelter. The students sponsored a supplies drive for those in need.
This is the fifth year AES students have explored real-world activities and hands on experiences during Project Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.