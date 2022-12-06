As part of their ongoing commitment to community service, members of the Ashland Elementary School Student Council encouraged students and staff to participate in Socktober. According to the Socktober website,every night in the United States, an estimated 600,000 people live on the streets, and socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters. Nationally, the sponsors’ goal was to have 2 million people prove that even a small act of love, such as donating a pair of socks, can make big difference in the lives of our neighbors who are homeless.
Armed with this knowledge, they set up sock collection sites in the school. Thanks to the generosity of students, parents and staff, the sock collection was an overwhelming success. The donated items will be distributed to local homeless shelters.
Student Council members also recently spent an afternoon making wreaths with the help of the Ashland Garden Club. Some finished wreaths were gifted to local businesses while others are hanging outside of the school building. Many thanks to Ashland Garden Club members Pat Bergeron, Fran Doucette (who also tied all of the bows in advance) and Sherry Norman, who worked with the students as they made their wreaths. The fir balsam greens were generously donated by Elliott Dupuis.
