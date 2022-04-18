ASHLAND — Robots seem to be a thing of the future, but not for Ashland Elementary School. With the Robotics Education Fund Grant from the NH Department of Education, AES has started an after-school robotics club. The club consists of seven middle tier students including Allen Ayotte, Jeremiah Leahy, Johnny Hu, Draven Isabelle, Yuriy Paul, Annmarie Inkel, and Jakob Kostelak along with Mrs. Diana Paul (Title 1 and TEAM Teacher) as the robotics club advisor. The grant supplies any applicable schools in NH to receive funds to purchase new kits towards learning and facilitating a new robotics program. It also provides funds towards registration fees through FIRST Lego League in order to compete in robotics challenges at local area schools who are also participating in robotics.
The robotics club students are learning the basics of robotics, how to operate functions through a program run by Lego Education, and cooperating as a team to build robots to perform specific tasks. Although it is the off-season for competing in robotics competitions, FIRST Lego League is putting together a rookie off-season competition for Lakes Region schools to showcase their skills as their robots perform specifically defined challenges. These schools will see how competitions work and be scored on how well their robots perform their challenges.
