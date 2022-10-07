Pictured, PTO member Beth Dalton Jandreau works with Kendall Hughes, Raymond Bidwell and Officer Peter Glines to prepare the food for the evening; Avery Dane enjoys a visit with Courtney Busnach who was his Kindergarten teacher last year; Maris Thatcher Forgues and family enjoy time with AES Librarian Joanne Bickford and several families meet with Team Integrity teachers Alyssa Nelson and Megan Wright. (Courtesy photo)
ASHLAND — After a wonderful start to the school year for Ashland Elementary School students, their families had the opportunity to tour classrooms and meet with staff during a recent open house. The newly established AES PTO sponsored a barbecue for the staff and families, which was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to enjoy sometime together on the playground. Representatives from the Ashland Library explained how to get a library card and promoted many upcoming library programs. Local Girl Scout and Boy Scout organizations were on hand to answer questions about registration and troop locations.
In addition, school staff including the school nurse, the Title I teacher and the Academic Interventionist were on hand to answer questions and to provide materials on a variety of topics.
School Principal, Kelly Avery said, “We are so excited to see an active PTO group at AES. I am sure this is just the first of many ways we will work together for the benefit of our students and families. It was wonderful to see so many people attend the open house.”
