Pictured above are Team Respect students explaining their part of the Pledge of Allegiance; honored guests, Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant John McDonough, Retired Navy Machinist Mate Pete Jones E5, and retired CW5 helicopter pilot Bobi McGettigan in front of a flag that was specially made for the assembly by Team Integrity students; Finnleigh Reynolds shares her holiday greeting with the audience; Tristen Santos has an opportunity to ask the veterans a question. (Courtesy photo)
ASHLAND — For the first time in several years, Ashland Elementary School students and staff were able to gather together for a special Veteran’s Day assembly. Team Respect teacher, Brian Jones, planned and led the event in the school cafeteria.
The morning began with introductions from the three retired veterans who attended the assembly. U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant John McDonough (who is also the AES physical education teacher), Bobi McGettigan CW5, U.S. Army and Peter Jones, E5 Machinist Mate U.S. Navy, shared information about themselves and their military careers. Each of the veterans experienced different branches of the military as well as varied military responsibilities ranging from managing firepower and logistics, to providing meal support to other naval ships during the Vietnam War and finally flying and repairing Blackhawk helicopters.
Following the introductions, Team Respect students broke down the Pledge of Allegiance by line and explained what each line means. Students from several classes then engaged in a question and answer period with the veterans. Their questions included subjects such as places visited, boot camp/basic training experiences and why the veterans choose to join the military.
Members of he AES community also participated in the Holiday Cards For Our Military challenge by creating cards and writing special messages that will be sent to soldiers overseas. Approximately 150 cards were written and will be delivered to the program coordinator. Several students were invited to read their cards to the audience.
At the conclusion of the assembly, the students and staff gave a final round of applause in recognition of the veterans’ incredible contribution to our country.
