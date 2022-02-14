ASHLAND — Got Lunch — Ashland and Holderness are offering vouchers for healthy lunch foods during the mid-winter break from school to families in the two communities who would like to take advantage of this program. Vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables as well as protein sources and bread can be redeemed at Bob’s ShurFine Market on Main Street in Ashland.
The mission of Got Lunch is to help ensure that school aged children receive nourishing lunch foods during the times that these foods are not available from the schools. The primary target is during regular school summer vacation, but in recent years the mid-winter break has provided another avenue in fulfilling its mission.
Starting the week of Feb. 14, applications for participation will be available on the web site of both schools as well as in school announcements and materials being sent home with the children.
Application must be returned by Monday, Feb. 21 either to the school or mailed directly to Got Lunch, PO Box 886, Ashland, NH 03217.
All parents and guardians of school children in Ashland and Holderness are encouraged to watch for the information coming to them and/or to look to the school websites to find the application form.
For more information, contact Elena Worrall 603-744-0105 or elena@daveelena.com.
