"The Swarm" by Sydney Hopkins. (Courtesy photo)

Sydney Hopkins, The Swarm, watercolor and India ink, 2020, 16.75 x 13.5. (Courtesy photo)

CENTER SANDWICH — The drawings of Sydney Hopkins will  be on exhibit at Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Her drawings, mostly made during the pandemic, are playful, challenging and most of all thoroughly engaging. Slightly reminiscent of Klee, Miro, Calder and Picasso, the work is 100 percent Hopkins. Shapes share the page with marks and forms, motion and line. The viewer is taken into Hopkins’ extraordinary world where one can happily stay for hours. Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery is located at 69 Maple St. For more information visit: patricialaddcaregagallery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.