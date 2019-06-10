Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.