MEREDITH — Art and libraries are both directed toward the development of the mind. Currently, 11 Lakes Region Art Association members artists have paintings and photographs on display at the Meredith Public Library for the month of June.
Fourteen works of art in oils, acrylics, watercolors and photography each tell a short story that’s been imagined and authored using a paint brush or a camera. The Meredith Library is open daily Tuesday through Saturday.
